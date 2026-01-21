FGCU visits Austin Peay following Marshall’s 23-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-11, 2-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-6, 5-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-11, 2-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-6, 5-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts FGCU after Rashaud Marshall scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 82-78 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 7-0 in home games. Austin Peay has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 2-4 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN giving up 79.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Austin Peay is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Parker is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Governors. Marshall is averaging 15.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 61.6% over the past 10 games.

J.R. Konieczny is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Rahmir Barno is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.