Farell and Sacred Heart host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (9-5, 3-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-11, 1-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -6.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Marist after Yann Farell scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 82-78 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Pioneers have gone 3-2 in home games. Sacred Heart is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Sacred Heart averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 72.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.2 Sacred Heart allows to opponents.

The Pioneers and Red Foxes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

