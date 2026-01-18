Live Radio
Esmeraldo scores 16, Lipscomb beats Austin Peay 82-78, snaps Governors’ 7-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 18, 2026, 2:53 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mateo Esmeraldo’s 16 points helped Lipscomb defeat Austin Peay 82-78 on Saturday to snap the Governors’ seven-game win streak.

Esmeraldo also added five rebounds and six assists for the Bisons (12-7, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Grant Asman scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Ethan Duncan had 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Governors (11-6, 5-1) were led by Rashaud Marshall, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Austin Peay also got 14 points and three steals from Tate McCubbin. Ja’Corey Robinson also had 11 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

