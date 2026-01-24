Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cooper scores 19 and…

Cooper scores 19 and UC Davis beats UC Riverside 74-66

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 7:49 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper’s 19 points helped UC Davis defeat UC Riverside 74-66 on Saturday.

Cooper also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (12-8, 5-4 Big West Conference). Isaiah Chappell scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Connor Sevilla shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Marqui Worthy led the Highlanders (7-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Henderson added 16 points and four assists for UC Riverside. BJ Kolly finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up