Cooper scores 19 and UC Davis beats UC Riverside 74-66

Cooper also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (12-8, 5-4 Big West Conference). Isaiah Chappell scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Connor Sevilla shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Marqui Worthy led the Highlanders (7-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Henderson added 16 points and four assists for UC Riverside. BJ Kolly finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

