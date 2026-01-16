Colorado State hosts San Jose State after Cummins’ 20-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (2-16, 0-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-4, 5-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (2-16, 0-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-4, 5-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Colorado State after Allie Cummins scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 78-50 loss to the UNLV Lady Rebels.

The Rams are 7-2 in home games. Colorado State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 0-7 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

Colorado State scores 67.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 72.4 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 56.7 points per game, 1.0 more than the 55.7 Colorado State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katarina Anderson is averaging four points for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

