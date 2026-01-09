Citadel Bulldogs take on the Western Carolina Catamounts on 6-game slide

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-9, 1-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-13, 0-3 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-9, 1-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-13, 0-3 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel comes into the matchup with Western Carolina as losers of six in a row.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 on their home court. Citadel is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts have gone 1-2 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Citadel scores 69.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 80.9 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 77.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 78.5 Citadel gives up.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braxton Williams is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.6 points. Christian Moore is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Kell is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

