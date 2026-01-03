Castro scores 26 as George Washington beats La Salle 77-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro had 26 points in George Washington’s 77-55 win against La Salle on Saturday. Castro also…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro had 26 points in George Washington’s 77-55 win against La Salle on Saturday.

Castro also contributed 14 rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Revolutionaries (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trey Autry scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Christian Jones shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Rob Dockery led the Explorers (4-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. La Salle also got 13 points from Jaeden Marshall.

George Washington led La Salle 36-31 at the half, with Castro (12 points) its high scorer. George Washington took the lead for good with 12:32 remaining in the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

