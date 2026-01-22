Carrington, Blackwell each score 17 points; Wisconsin beats Penn State 98-71 for 5th straight win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Braeden Carrington and John Blackwell each scored 17 points, and Wisconsin pulled away midway through…

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Braeden Carrington and John Blackwell each scored 17 points, and Wisconsin pulled away midway through the first half to rout Penn State 98-71 on Thursday night for the Badgers’ fifth consecutive win.

Nolan Winter added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Nick Boyd scored 11 points for Wisconsin (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten). Andrew Rohde’s 3-pointer stretched Wisconsin’s lead to 78-44 with 8:50 to play.

The Badgers shot 51% overall and made 15 of 35 of their 3-point attempts. Carrington was 4 of 6 from long range.

Josh Reed scored 18 points and Freddie Dilione V added 17 to lead Penn State (9-10, 0-8). Mason Blackwood added 14 points for the Nittany Lions, who have lost six straight and nine of their last 10.

The Badgers outscored the Nittany Lions 38-9 in the last 11-plus minutes of the first half for a 50-22 advantage. Carrington scored 17 points and Blackwell added 13. Reed scored nine first-half points for the Nittany Lions.

Wisconsin has won six of the last eight games in the series and 19 of 22 dating to 2012.

Up next

Wisconsin: Hosts USC on Sunday.

Penn State: At Ohio State on Monday.

