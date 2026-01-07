Carlyle’s 25 help Florida Atlantic down UAB 76-71

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-71 victory over UAB on Wednesday. Carlyle had…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-71 victory over UAB on Wednesday.

Carlyle had five rebounds and three steals for the Owls (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Devin Vanterpool scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Elohim shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Chance Westry led the way for the Blazers (10-6, 1-2) with 17 points off the bench. Daniel Rivera added 11 points and eight rebounds for UAB. Evan Chatman had 15 boards and seven points.

Florida Atlantic went into halftime leading UAB 40-33. Carlyle scored 11 points in the half. Florida Atlantic pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 67-60 with 3:30 remaining in the half. Carlyle scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

