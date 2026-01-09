Cal visits Virginia Tech following Avdalas’ 21-point game

California Golden Bears (13-3, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-4, 1-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (13-3, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-4, 1-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Cal after Neoklis Avdalas scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 69-68 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Hokies have gone 9-1 at home. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC scoring 82.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Cal scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 6.4 more points per game (80.1) than Virginia Tech allows (73.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lee Dort is averaging 8.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

