Bryant defeats UMBC 79-74 in OT

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii had 22 points in Bryant’s 79-74 overtime win against UMBC on Thursday. Rudovskii added…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii had 22 points in Bryant’s 79-74 overtime win against UMBC on Thursday.

Rudovskii added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-2 America East Conference). Aaron Davis III added 19 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and five rebounds. Ashley Sims II had 16 points.

The Retrievers (9-7, 2-1) were led in scoring by DJ Armstrong Jr., who finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals. Caden Diggs added 14 points for UMBC off the bench and Jose Roberto Tanchyn had 13 points and two steals.

Rudovskii made a layup with 32 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.