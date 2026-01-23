Brown visits Hicke and Princeton

Brown Bears (7-10, 1-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (6-13, 2-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (7-10, 1-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (6-13, 2-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Brown after Jackson Hicke scored 28 points in Princeton’s 71-69 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Princeton has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 1-3 in Ivy League play. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Princeton averages 70.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 67.7 Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Stanton is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.5 points. Hicke is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Uchidiuno is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.6 points. Landon Lewis is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

