Brockhoff’s 28 lead William & Mary past Hofstra 89-82

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kilian Brockhoff had 28 points in William & Mary’s 89-82 victory against Hofstra on Saturday.

Brockhoff went 10 of 19 from the field (8 of 15 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (14-6, 5-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Reese Miller scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 3 of 4 from the line.

Preston Edmead led the Pride (13-8, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Hofstra also got 16 points from James Patterson, while Cruz Davis finished with 14.

William & Mary took the lead with 1:31 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brockhoff led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to go up 42-37 at the break. Miller’s 17-point second half helped William & Mary finish off the seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

