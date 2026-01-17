Bradley Braves face the Northern Iowa Panthers, look for 4th straight victory

Bradley Braves (10-6, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (10-6, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Northern Iowa.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 in home games. Northern Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 4-2 against MVC opponents. Bradley scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Northern Iowa scores 63.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 67.5 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The Panthers and Braves square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Jaeger is averaging 7.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ellie McDermid is averaging 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

