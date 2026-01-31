Live Radio
Bland’s 17 lead Saint Peter’s past Mount St. Mary’s 66-58

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 7:18 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland had 17 points in Saint Peter’s 66-58 win against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Bland shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Peacocks (12-7, 9-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryce Eaton added 10 points while shooting 2 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Zaakir Williamson finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (9-14, 5-7) were led in scoring by Justin Amadi, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

