Anton Strelnikov scores 16, Dartmouth defeats Elms College 107-43

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Anton Strelnikov’s 16 points helped Dartmouth defeat Elms College 107-43 on Thursday.

Strelnikov added six rebounds for the Big Green (6-7). Niko Abusara scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field and added five rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Arik Dagan led the way for the Blazers with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

