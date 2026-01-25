Alcorn State visits Bethune-Cookman after McDaniels’ 20-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 2-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-11, 5-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 2-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-11, 5-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Bethune-Cookman after Tycen McDaniels scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 66-58 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Braves have gone 2-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by McDaniels averaging 2.1.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 51.2% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 65.8 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 80.6 Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Braves match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seneca Willoughby is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniels is averaging 10.1 points for the Braves. Shane Lancaster is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

