Wright leads No. 11 Iowa against Lindenwood (MO) after 21-point game

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Chazadi Wright scored 21 points in Iowa’s 74-69 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 in home games. Iowa is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 55.7 points while holding opponents to 33.6% shooting.

The Lions have gone 3-1 away from home. Lindenwood (MO) is third in the OVC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Iowa makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Lindenwood (MO) scores 19.3 more points per game (75.0) than Iowa allows (55.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Heiden is shooting 63.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 9.9 points.

Ellie Brueggemann averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Aleshia Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.