University of Albany defeats Stony Brook 71-55

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 24 points helped University of Albany defeat Stony Brook 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Lindsey added six rebounds and six assists for the Great Danes (4-9). Zach Matulu scored 14 points.

The Seawolves (8-4) were led by Erik Pratt with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tomas Valentiny added 10 points.

Albany took the lead for good with 11:03 left in the first half. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Lindsey racking up 10 points.

