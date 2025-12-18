Turner and Temple host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (2-10) at Temple Owls (5-5) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Coppin State…

Coppin State Eagles (2-10) at Temple Owls (5-5)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Coppin State after Kaylah Turner scored 29 points in Temple’s 88-63 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Owls are 4-0 in home games. Temple is third in the AAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 0-7 in road games. Coppin State is 1-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Temple scores 70.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 5.4 points.

Khila Morris is averaging 12 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Shanaii Gamble is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games.

