Stonehill faces Bryant on 5-game road skid

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (2-6)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Skyhawks face Bryant.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. Bryant averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 on the road. Stonehill ranks third in the NEC with 13.4 assists per game led by Rex Sunderland averaging 3.2.

Bryant’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 68.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 70.8 Bryant allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 37.3%.

Hermann Koffi is averaging 15.8 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 10.4 points.

