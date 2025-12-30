SE Louisiana faces Incarnate Word on 5-game skid

SE Louisiana Lions (2-8, 1-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-6, 2-1 Southland) San Antonio; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-8, 1-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-6, 2-1 Southland)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana heads into the matchup against Incarnate Word after losing five games in a row.

The Cardinals are 2-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 1-2 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bethany Graves averaging 2.0.

Incarnate Word averages 61.9 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 83.7 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Cardinals and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brynn Lusby is averaging 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 55.1%.

Aliyah Collins is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions. Natali Huff is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

