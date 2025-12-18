Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Delaware State, looks for 5th straight home win

Delaware State Hornets (4-8) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-4) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -18.5;…

Delaware State Hornets (4-8) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-4)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on Delaware State.

The Hawks have gone 4-0 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hornets have gone 1-6 away from home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Ponce James averaging 4.1.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.9 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 73.1 Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Jones is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Jaiden Glover is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2%.

James is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hornets. Ademar Santos is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

