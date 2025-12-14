Parker’s 53 lead Radford past Coppin State 107-77

Dennis Parker Jr.'s 53 points helped lead Radford over Coppin State 107-77 on Sunday.

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr.’s 53 points helped lead Radford over Coppin State 107-77 on Sunday.

Parker made 10 3-pointers for the Highlanders (5-7). He averages about 16 points and had a previous season high of 27 points. His 53 points are the individual high in Division I this season.

Lukas Walls scored 15 points and added three steals. Tyson Brown shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hussain Williams led the Eagles (2-12) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Hassan Perkins added 15 points for Coppin State. Taj Thweatt had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

