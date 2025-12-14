No. 13 Baylor leading scorer Taliah Scott leaves game against No. 2 Texas after rolling right foot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Baylor scoring leader Taliah Scott left the 13th-ranked Bears’ loss to No. 2 Texas when…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Baylor scoring leader Taliah Scott left the 13th-ranked Bears’ loss to No. 2 Texas when her right foot turned awkwardly after she stepped on the foot of a defender making a move toward the basket Sunday.

Scott was in obvious pain when she remained on the floor along the baseline after Texas rebounded her missed shot and went to the other end before play was stopped midway through the second quarter. She covered her face with a towel while an athletic trainer tended to her before being helped off the court and putting no weight on her foot. She never returned to the 89-54 loss.

Bears coach Nicki Collen said postgame that she had no update on Scott, who was set to be evaluated when they got home.

“It’s a lower leg, I don’t know exactly,” Collen said when asked about specifics of the injury.

Replays showed that as Scott split two defenders, her foot stepped onto the foot of Texas guard Jordan Lee and then rolled badly when it came down on the floor.

Scott, a sophomore transfer from Auburn, went into the game averaging 23.8 points a game to rank second in the Big 12 Conference. She was limited to three games last season with the Auburn because of a wrist injury.

In 14 minutes against the Longhorns, Scott had nine points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field while making all three of her free throws. Her nine points matched Yuting Deng and Marcayla Johnson for the most by a Baylor player.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.