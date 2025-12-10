NJIT faces New Haven, aims to break 6-game slide

New Haven Chargers (5-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-7) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chargers -2.5;…

New Haven Chargers (5-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-7)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chargers -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT comes into the matchup against New Haven as losers of six straight games.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 at home. NJIT ranks eighth in the America East with 10.7 assists per game led by David Bolden averaging 2.5.

The Chargers are 1-3 in road games. New Haven is second in the NEC allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

NJIT averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game New Haven allows. New Haven has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jeremy Clayville is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 10.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

