Navy hosts Coppin State following Benigni’s 25-point showing

The Midshipmen are 3-1 on their home court. Navy has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

Coppin State Eagles (2-12) at Navy Midshipmen (6-5)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Coppin State after Austin Benigni scored 25 points in Navy’s 61-56 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Midshipmen are 3-1 on their home court. Navy has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-9 away from home. Coppin State ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Navy is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 65.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 69.2 Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Midshipmen. Jinwoo Kim is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Demariontay Hall is shooting 46.9% and averaging 8.8 points for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.