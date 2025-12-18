Mount St. Mary’s hosts Tarul and Marist

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 at home and is second in the MAAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Amber Bullard averaging 2.1.

Marist Red Foxes (3-7) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-5)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays Mount St. Mary’s after Lexie Tarul scored 24 points in Marist’s 69-58 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is second in the MAAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Amber Bullard averaging 2.1.

The Red Foxes have gone 1-2 away from home. Marist ranks third in the MAAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Marist allows. Marist’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (39.4%).

The Mountaineers and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabrielle Kennerly is shooting 36.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mountaineers. Giana Hoddinott is averaging 7.2 points.

Justine Henry is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Tarul is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

