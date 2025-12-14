Morgan State secures 81-73 win over Niagara

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr.’s 24 points helped Morgan State defeat Niagara 81-73 on Saturday. Worrell shot 7 for…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr.’s 24 points helped Morgan State defeat Niagara 81-73 on Saturday.

Worrell shot 7 for 8 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears (2-8). Eugene Alvin added 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Rob Lawson shot 6 for 14 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points. The Bears snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Justin Page finished with 18 points, four assists and three steals for the Purple Eagles (2-8). Brian Griffith added 16 points for Niagara. Vice Zanki also put up 13 points. The loss was the Purple Eagles’ seventh in a row.

