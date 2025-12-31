McManus, Cal Poly Mustangs to visit Condron, UCSD Tritons

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-10, 0-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-5, 1-0 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-10, 0-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-5, 1-0 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Cal Poly in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Tritons have gone 4-2 in home games. UCSD has a 3-3 record against teams above .500.

The Mustangs are 0-2 in conference play. Cal Poly allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

UCSD is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 58.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 60.2 UCSD gives up.

The Tritons and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 12.5 points. Erin Condron is averaging 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Charish Thompson is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.