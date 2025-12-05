McMahon leads Montana State against Oral Roberts after 24-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (4-5) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State…

Montana State Bobcats (4-5) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Oral Roberts after Patrick McMahon scored 24 points in Montana State’s 82-74 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 1-4 on the road. Montana State averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Oral Roberts averages 76.4 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.7 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

McMahon is averaging 16 points for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

