Marcus Banks Jr.’s 29 help UMass hold off Boston College 76-74

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks Jr. scored a season-high tying 29 points, which included two free throws with 4.6…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks Jr. scored a season-high tying 29 points, which included two free throws with 4.6 seconds left, as UMass survived Boston College’s comeback bid to win 76-74 on Wednesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

The Minutemen (7-3) led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but BC rallied back with a 23-2 run that put them ahead 63-56. Banks hit a 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining to give UMass the lead once again, and BC trailed the rest of the way.

Banks made 10 of 17 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 17 points and Leonardo Bettiol scored 12.

Donald Hand Jr. paced the Eagles (5-6) with 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Chase Forte and Boden Kapke each tallied 12, and Fred Payne scored 11.

Forte’s potential winning 3-pointer as time expired rattled off the rim. Five of the Eagles’ six losses this season have come when leading or tied in the final minute.

Up next

UMass faces Florida State in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday.

BC is not in action until Dec. 22, when the Eagles host Fairleigh Dickinson.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.