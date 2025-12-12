Loyola (MD) plays Mount St. Mary’s after Adair’s 21-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7) Baltimore; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7)

Baltimore; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Emmett Adair scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)’s 86-70 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-6 away from home. Mount St. Mary’s is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Loyola (MD) scores 75.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 79.8 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Theodosiou is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Braeden Speed is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Arlandus Keyes is averaging 12.9 points for the Mountaineers. Luke McEldon is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.