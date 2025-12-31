Lindenwood (MO) hosts Morehead State after Enander’s 23-point game

Morehead State Eagles (5-8, 0-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-4, 1-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (5-8, 0-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-4, 1-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Lindenwood (MO) after Josefine Enander scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 115-36 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. Lindenwood (MO) scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The Lions and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleshia Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marie Sepp is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Eagles. Katie Dike is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

