Keyes scores 16, Mount St. Mary’s downs Loyola Maryland 81-73

The Associated Press

December 14, 2025, 6:51 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Arlandus Keyes and Xavier Lipscomb scored 16 points each in Mount St. Mary’s 81-73 victory against Loyola Maryland on Saturday.

Keyes added five rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (3-8). Lipscomb shot 3 of 3 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line. Trey Deveaux shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Stiemke led the Greyhounds (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two blocks. Jacob Theodosiou added 15 points, seven assists and three steals for Loyola. Braeden Speed finished with 10 points, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

