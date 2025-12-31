Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt sparks Hampton to 63-62 victory over Towson

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt had a go-ahead three-point play with 28 seconds left, scoring 15 and rallying Hampton to a 63-62 victory over Towson on Wednesday.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt had a go-ahead three-point play with 28 seconds left, scoring 15 and rallying Hampton to a 63-62 victory over Towson on Wednesday.

Gaines-Wyatt shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (8-7, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Daniel Johnson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Kennedy also scored 14.

Tyler Tejada finished with 16 points for the Tigers (8-7, 0-2). Dylan Williamson added 11 points and Chike Ndefo scored nine.

Johnson put up 14 points in the first half for Hampton, which led 37-31 at the break. Gaines-Wyatt scored a team-high nine points for Hampton in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

