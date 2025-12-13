Hughes puts up 23 points in Cal State Northridge’s 88-66 victory against Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr.’s 23 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Delaware 88-66 on Saturday. Hughes had…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr.’s 23 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Delaware 88-66 on Saturday.

Hughes had seven rebounds and five steals for the Matadors (6-5, 1-1 Big West Conference). Josh O’Garro added 18 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Davius Loury and Mahmoud Fofana added 12 points apiece.

Christian Bliss led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-7) with 21 points and five assists. Justyn Fernandez added 17 points for Delaware. Tyler Houser finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The score was 48-28 at halftime, with Hughes racking up 12 points. CSU Northridge extended its lead to 56-28 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 run.

