Hughes leads CSU Northridge against Delaware after 25-point performance

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 7:48 AM

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-6)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Delaware after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 89-87 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-2 at home. Delaware averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Matadors are 1-3 in road games. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 77.2 points per game, 3.3 more than the 73.9 Delaware gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Macon Emory is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.3 points.

Hughes is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

