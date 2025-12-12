Hughes leads CSU Northridge against Delaware after 25-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-6) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-6)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Delaware after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 89-87 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-2 at home. Delaware averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Matadors are 1-3 in road games. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 77.2 points per game, 3.3 more than the 73.9 Delaware gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Macon Emory is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.3 points.

Hughes is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.