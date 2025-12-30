Gibbs-Lawhorn has 19, UNLV downs La Sierra 89-47

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 19 points as UNLV beat La Sierra 89-47 on Monday night. Gibbs-Lawhorn added…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 19 points as UNLV beat La Sierra 89-47 on Monday night.

Gibbs-Lawhorn added five steals for the Rebels (6-6). Tyrin Jones scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor. Howard Fleming Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Mateo Hamilton, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Makael Reynolds added nine points for La Sierra. Stephen Perry also had six points, five assists and four steals.

UNLV outscored La Sierra by 12 points over the final half, while Fleming led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.