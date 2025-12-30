Georgetown hosts St. John’s after Halaifonua’s 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-4, 1-1 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays St. John’s after Julius Halaifonua scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 97-67 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 7-1 at home. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 8-4 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Georgetown’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgetown allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hoyas. Halaifonua is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

