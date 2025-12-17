Flory Bidunga has 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 17 Kansas beats Towson 73-49

Flory Bidunga had 18 points and 10 rebounds to spur No. 17 Kansas to a 73-49 victory over Towson on Tuesday night.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga had 18 points and 10 rebounds to spur No. 17 Kansas to a 73-49 victory over Towson on Tuesday night.

Tre White had 16 points and a career-high six assists for the Jayhawks (9-3). Melvin Council, coming off a career-best 36-point performance in Saturday’s overtime win over N.C. State, added 15 points.

Kansas improved to 273-9 at home against unranked opponents under coach Bill Self.

Sophomore guard Jamari McDowell started for preseason All-American Darryn Peterson, who missed an eighth game due to injury. Self said Peterson had quadriceps cramps.

Bidunga, who entered the night as the Big 12’s leading shot blocker, had two blocks in the first seven minutes and finished with three. He also scored KU’s first six points en route to his seventh career double-double.

A 6-foot-10 sophomore forward from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bidunga was 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 7 from the line.

Dylan Williamson scored 19 points for Towson (6-5), which never led. The Tigers drew within nine early in the second half before KU went on a 10-2 run. Kansas led by 25 in the second half and held an opponent below 50 points for the second time this year.

Bryson Tiller added 11 points for the Jayhawks.

The Tigers managed just four assists, although they did finish with a 22-12 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Still, Towson shot only 27.5% from the field and finished 3 of 12 from 3-point range against the stingy Jayhawks.

KU didn’t commit a foul until 9:11 remained in the first half. The Jayhawks hit 10 of their first 13 field-goal attempts.

Up next

Towson hosts Notre Dame (Md.) on Friday.

Kansas hosts Davidson on Monday.

