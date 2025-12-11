Drone’s 23 lead Texas State over Southern 86-83

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 23 points as Texas State beat Southern 86-83 on Wednesday night. Drone…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 23 points as Texas State beat Southern 86-83 on Wednesday night.

Drone also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (7-5). Kaden Gumbs scored 15 points and added three steals. Kyndall Davis had 14 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Fazl Oshodi led the Jaguars (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Malek Abdelgowad added 21 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Southern. Cam Amboree also had 16 points, four assists and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.