Delaware State faces Tulane on 5-game losing streak

Delaware State Hornets (3-9) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6)
New Orleans; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State aims to end its five-game skid with a victory against Tulane.
The Green Wave are 3-3 in home games. Tulane gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.
The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Delaware State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
Tulane scores 71.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.9 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulane allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.
Amaya Scott is averaging 8.9 points for the Hornets. Jemesha Frierson is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.