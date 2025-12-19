Live Radio
Delaware State faces Tulane on 5-game losing streak

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 9:29 AM

Delaware State Hornets (3-9) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6)

New Orleans; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State aims to end its five-game skid with a victory against Tulane.

The Green Wave are 3-3 in home games. Tulane gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Delaware State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulane scores 71.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.9 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Amaya Scott is averaging 8.9 points for the Hornets. Jemesha Frierson is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

