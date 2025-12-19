Delaware State faces Tulane on 5-game losing streak

Delaware State aims to end its five-game skid with a victory against Tulane.

Delaware State Hornets (3-9) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6)

New Orleans; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State aims to end its five-game skid with a victory against Tulane.

The Green Wave are 3-3 in home games. Tulane gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Delaware State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulane scores 71.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.9 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Amaya Scott is averaging 8.9 points for the Hornets. Jemesha Frierson is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.