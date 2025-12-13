Delaware State defeats Longwood 81-76

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ademar Santos, Corey Perkins and Camian Shell scored 17 points each as Delaware State beat Longwood…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ademar Santos, Corey Perkins and Camian Shell scored 17 points each as Delaware State beat Longwood 81-76 on Saturday.

Santos had four steals for the Hornets (4-8) and Perkins added five assists. Shell shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Elijah Tucker led the way for the Lancers (6-6) with 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jaylen Benard added 15 points for Longwood. Johan Nziemi finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

