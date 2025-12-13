Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Delaware State defeats Longwood 81-76

Delaware State defeats Longwood 81-76

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 6:47 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ademar Santos, Corey Perkins and Camian Shell scored 17 points each as Delaware State beat Longwood 81-76 on Saturday.

Santos had four steals for the Hornets (4-8) and Perkins added five assists. Shell shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Elijah Tucker led the way for the Lancers (6-6) with 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jaylen Benard added 15 points for Longwood. Johan Nziemi finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up