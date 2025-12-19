Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens square off against the Akron Zips

Delaware plays Akron at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Akron Zips (2-8) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-4 in non-conference play. Delaware ranks eighth in the CUSA with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aylasia Fantrov averaging 6.6.

The Zips are 2-8 in non-conference play. Akron is fourth in the MAC scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Delaware is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Akron allows to opponents. Akron has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ande’a Cherisier is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Trinity Vance is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ni’Rah Clark is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Zips. Izzy Callaway is averaging 9.9 points.

