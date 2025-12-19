Coppin State visits Benigni and Navy

Navy takes on Coppin State after Austin Benigni scored 25 points in Navy's 61-56 victory against the Air Force Falcons

Coppin State Eagles (2-12) at Navy Midshipmen (6-5)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -19.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Coppin State after Austin Benigni scored 25 points in Navy’s 61-56 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Midshipmen have gone 3-1 at home. Navy ranks second in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Aidan Kehoe paces the Midshipmen with 9.1 boards.

The Eagles have gone 1-9 away from home. Coppin State is 1-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Navy averages 72.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 86.3 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Navy has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Jinwoo Kim is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Demariontay Hall is scoring 8.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.