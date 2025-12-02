Conwell leads No. 6 Louisville against No. 25 Arkansas

Louisville Cardinals (7-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville faces No.…

Louisville Cardinals (7-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville faces No. 25 Arkansas after Ryan Conwell scored 32 points in Louisville’s 104-47 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Razorbacks are 5-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 88.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Louisville is the ACC leader with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Sananda Fru averaging 5.9.

Arkansas scores 88.1 points, 25.1 more per game than the 63.0 Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 25.1 more points per game (96.7) than Arkansas gives up (71.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Razorbacks. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Conwell is averaging 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 17 points and six assists.

