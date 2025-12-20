Coit leads Maryland against No. 23 Virginia

Maryland plays the No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers after David Coit scored 31 points in the Terrapins' 101-83 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland Terrapins (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on No. 23 Virginia after David Coit scored 31 points in Maryland’s 101-83 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-0 at home. Virginia is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terrapins are 1-1 in road games. Maryland is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia’s average of 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland scores 10.1 more points per game (77.6) than Virginia gives up to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 10.5 points.

Pharrel Payne is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Coit is averaging 15.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

