Coit leads Maryland against No. 23 Virginia after 31-point game

Maryland faces No. 23 Virginia after David Coit scored 31 points in Maryland's 101-83 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: David Coit #8 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball in overtime against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Xfinity Center on November 19, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/G Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: David Coit #8 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball in overtime against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Xfinity Center on November 19, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/G Fiume) Maryland Terrapins (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

The Cavaliers are 6-0 in home games. Virginia is the ACC leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Johann Grunloh averaging 2.8.

The Terrapins have gone 1-1 away from home. Maryland is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia’s average of 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Maryland allows. Maryland averages 10.1 more points per game (77.6) than Virginia allows (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Coit is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.8 points. Pharrel Payne is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

