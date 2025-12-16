Chicago State visits Utah Tech following Culver’s 23-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-10) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5) Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (1-10) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5)

Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Utah Tech after Aiyanna Culver scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 89-70 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-3 at home. Utah Tech is fourth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Brie Crittendon paces the Trailblazers with 8.1 boards.

The Cougars have gone 0-8 away from home. Chicago State ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 24.9% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 58.6 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.7 Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Trailblazers. Maddie Warren is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Culver is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Natalia Williams is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

